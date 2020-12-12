Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel declined to comment on the controversial remarks made by the president of State Women's Commission Kiranmayi Nayak, saying that if she has said anything, it must be on the basis of her experience and on the basis of data.

The CM told reporters, "I would not like to make a comment on it. This is a constitutional post. If she has said anything then it must be on the basis of her experience and on the basis of the data."

Also Read | David and Goliath Films and Lal Bhatia Are Helping Budding Singers Reach Out to the Audience.

Regarding the attack on JP Nadda in West Bengal, he said, "I got to know that Nadda ji's convoy was attacked. Minutes after this, Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj ji said that this is the murder of democracy. I want to ask him that he had earlier bought 25 MLAs. Isn't that a murder of democracy?"

He said efforts were being made to remove him from his post. He said, "I am not here for this seat. I am here for the people of Chhattisgarh. I love to work for the people of Chhattisgarh. All the miscreants who are trying to disrupt governance are hampering the growth of democracy. People who get disturbed by looking at the progress of our state feel threatened."

Also Read | Redmi 9 Power Render Images Leaked Online Ahead Of India Launch.

Speaking on the protests against the farm laws, he said, "Our government does not support these farm laws. Our government will always roll out decisions in favour of the farmers. I hope that the governor of the state also favours them." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)