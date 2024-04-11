Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asserted the government would not tolerate farmers being taken for a ride in the purchase of paddy.

He responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a media report about paddy farmers protesting against low price being offered to their produce at a state-run agriculture market in the district headquarters town of Jangaon.

Reddy said the government would not allow officials and traders to reach a clandestine understanding and give a raw deal to farmers.

He appreciated an official of Jangaon district for not only ordering booking of criminal cases against traders who allegedly sought to give a low price to farmers but also suspended a market official who was "negligent" in responding to the farmers' problems.

The Chief Minister urged officials all over the state to be alert with regard to purchase of paddy.

