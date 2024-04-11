Wayanad, April 11: A fire broke out in a forest area in Kerala's Wayanad district on Thursday. No casualties have been reported yet.

The bamboo trees in the forest area near Moolankavu in Suthan Bathery caught fire. The forest fire consequently spread to nearby areas. Kerala Bus Fire Video: KSRTC Bus Engulfs in Flames Near MSM College in Alappuzha's Kayamkulam (Watch Video).

Kerala Fire Video:

#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala: A fire broke out in a forest area of Wayanad district near Moolankavu in Suthan Bathery. The fire broke out in the bamboo trees and spread to nearby areas. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/r6vsvJDJDr — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

The fire broke out around noon. Local people, police and the fire brigade reached out immediately to douse the fire. Efforts to control fire are underway. Further details on the damage are underway.