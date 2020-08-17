Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Woolly flying squirrel, that was thought to be extinct some seventy years back, was spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi, informed Forest Research Institute, on Monday.

"The Woolly flying squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in the IUCN Red List. We spotted this squirrel in 18 of the 13 forest divisions of the state during a survey," said the institute.

However, the scientists of Wildlife Institute of India situated in Dehradun have spoken of the presence this squirrel in the Bhagirath valley, and rare photographs of the have also been found.

"Woolly flying squirrel uses its furry claws as a parachute to fly," Forest Research Institute told media. (ANI)

