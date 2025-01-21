January 21, 2025, Special Days: January 21 is associated with various observances, commemorations, and notable events across the globe. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the renowned Indian philosopher, spiritual leader, and disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. Vivekananda Jayanti, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, falls on Paush Krishna Saptami tithi. International Hug Day (or National Hugging Day) is celebrated in many countries; this day promotes the power of hugging as a form of connection and support. Feast Day of Saint Agnes in Christianity is dedicated to Saint Agnes, a virgin martyr and one of the youngest Roman Catholic saints, and is commemorated on January 21. She is the patron saint of girls and chastity. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 20, 2025 (Monday)

  1. Vivekananda Jayanti in India (date as per Hindu Samvat Calendar)

  2. Masik Kalashtami

  3. Masik Krishna Janmashtami

  4. International Hug Day

  5. National Hugging Day

  6. Errol Barrow Day (Barbados)

  7. Grandmother's Day (Poland)

  8. Feast Day of Saint Agnes

  9. Execution of King Louis XVI of France (1793)

  10. Inauguration of the Concorde (1976)

  11. Thank Your Mentor Day

  12. Squirrel Appreciation Day

  13. Our Lady of Altagracia

  14. One-Liners Day

  15. National Hug Your Puppy Day

  16. National Granola Bar Day

  17. National Conscious Uncoupling Day

  18. International Sweatpants Day

  19. International Playdate Day

Famous January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Christian Dior (1905–1957)

  2. Grigori Rasputin (1869–1916)

  3. Paul Scofield (1922–2008)

  4. Paul Allen (1953-2018)

  5. Geena Davis

  6. Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020)

  7. Tovino Thomas

  8. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

  9. Santhanam (actor)

  10. Kim Sharma

  11. Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat

  12. Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar

  13. Swami Brahmananda (1863-1922)

  14. Jung Ryeo-won

  15. Lim Kim

  16. Cho Soo-hyang

  17. Laura Robson

  18. Zhang Shuai

January 20, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).