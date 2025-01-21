January 21, 2025, Special Days: January 21 is associated with various observances, commemorations, and notable events across the globe. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the renowned Indian philosopher, spiritual leader, and disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. Vivekananda Jayanti, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, falls on Paush Krishna Saptami tithi. International Hug Day (or National Hugging Day) is celebrated in many countries; this day promotes the power of hugging as a form of connection and support. Feast Day of Saint Agnes in Christianity is dedicated to Saint Agnes, a virgin martyr and one of the youngest Roman Catholic saints, and is commemorated on January 21. She is the patron saint of girls and chastity. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 20, 2025 (Monday)

Vivekananda Jayanti in India (date as per Hindu Samvat Calendar) Masik Kalashtami Masik Krishna Janmashtami International Hug Day National Hugging Day Errol Barrow Day (Barbados) Grandmother's Day (Poland) Feast Day of Saint Agnes Execution of King Louis XVI of France (1793) Inauguration of the Concorde (1976) Thank Your Mentor Day Squirrel Appreciation Day Our Lady of Altagracia One-Liners Day National Hug Your Puppy Day National Granola Bar Day National Conscious Uncoupling Day International Sweatpants Day International Playdate Day

Famous January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Christian Dior (1905–1957) Grigori Rasputin (1869–1916) Paul Scofield (1922–2008) Paul Allen (1953-2018) Geena Davis Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020) Tovino Thomas Henrikh Mkhitaryan Santhanam (actor) Kim Sharma Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar Swami Brahmananda (1863-1922) Jung Ryeo-won Lim Kim Cho Soo-hyang Laura Robson Zhang Shuai

January 20, 2025, Special Days.

