Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), Feb 20 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday called upon youths to come out of the self-centred attitude and work for a pan Arunachal Pradesh identity where every tribe gets equal opportunities.

He asked the youth not to think of only their own community but for others too so that the state moves ahead.

Also Read | Panchkula Shocker: Mentally Challenged Minor Girl Found to be Eight Weeks Pregnant After Being Raped, Police Launch Probe.

"Time has come for the people of the state to work for a united Arunachal where every tribe co-exists. The state cannot progress if all tribes are not united as a single identity instead of working for self interest," the Union Law and Justice Minister said in his address to the people on the occasion of 36th statehood day and celebrations marking 50 years of its naming.

Rijiju said many tribes in the state are still unknown to the rest of the country and efforts should be made to uplift them so that they equally progress with others.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi Gave Freedom to Crores of Muslim Women by Bringing Law Against Triple Talaq, Says JP Nadda.

"Conquer the world with your power and energy. Contribute to the state and society," he urged the youth.

Rijiju, while referring to the decades-old boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, said that the issue would be resolved soon as both the state government are working seriously in that direction.

The union minister also requested the business community to invest more in the state instead of others, so that the state progress equally with other parts of the country.

"Don't make Arunachal only as a place of festivals but showcase it as a major destination for investment by putting all-out efforts for outside investors," he said and asked the people to shun donation culture during festivals and other recreational activities as it hampers development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)