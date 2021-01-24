Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): A worker died in an accident at a pharma company in Visakhapatnam on Saturday following which the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leaders have demanded that the management should take the responsibility of deceased's family members and until then, CITU will stage a protest here, said Gajuwaka Police.

Incident was reported at the pharma company in Munagada village of Visakhapatnam district. The deceased person has been identified as Bammidi Vasu, a resident of the Malkapuram area, according to the police.

Gajuwaka police reached the spot soon after the incident occurred and started the probe. CITU leaders have claimed that this is the third incident that occurred in the same company. (ANI)

