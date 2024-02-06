Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A construction worker fell to death while placing sheets on top of a shed at a company in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case against the company owner and subcontractor under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that occurred in the Rabale MIDC area on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Market Grows 19% in Q4 2023, Xiaomi Leads Overall Market Followed by Samsung: Report.

The accident occurred around 11.30 am, when the victim Shivaji Nana Lohar (74) was placing sheets on top of a shed in the company's premises, he said.

Lohar died on the spot, he said.

Also Read | Central Government Decides to Fence Entire 1643 KM-Long India-Myanmar Border, Announces Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Investigations revealed that the accused had failed to provide the worker with safety equipment such as a helmet, safety shoes, or gloves, violating safety protocols, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)