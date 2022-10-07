Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Workers of the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena came face to face over ownership of the party's 'shakha' (office) in Korpi in Thane on Friday, before police defused the tense situation, an official said.

Both groups, which also comprised women, shouted slogans against each other, the official said.

"For now, both groups have been given a key each to use the shakha," Korpi police station senior inspector Mamta D'Souza said.

Another police official said the stand-off began when some workers of the Shinde faction arrived to carry out repairs to the structure and those from the Thackeray camp thought the former planned to raze the shakha.

