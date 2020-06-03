India News | Working in These Challenging Times Difficult but Not Impossible, Says New Delhi BJP Chief

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): It is a challenge to work properly amid the coronavirus pandemic by maintaining social distancing, but not impossible, said BJP's newly appointed Delhi unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday.

"It is a challenge to work properly and efficiently as social distancing is a must amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, as I have earlier worked at the ground level, I am sure that I will be able to do my best," Gupta told ANI after receiving the letter of his appointment from BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Also Read | Telangana: 12 Post-Graduate Medical Students Test Positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on the continuous battle between the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporations, he said: "Everyone knows that Arvind Kejriwal-led government is insensitive. We will launch protests to pressurise the Delhi government to release funds to the MCs."

Gupta has replaced Manoj Tiwari as the BJP's Delhi unit president. (ANI)

Also Read | Airport Authority of India Headquarters in Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Sealed After 4 Officials Test Positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)