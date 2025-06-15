Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): To mark World Blood Donor Day, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Kathua, in collaboration with the Blood Transfusion Department of Government Medical College Kathua, organised a Blood Donation Camp.

The event witnessed encouraging participation, with over 40 units of blood donated by volunteers from various age groups.

The initiative received active support from doctors and paramedical staff of GMC Kathua, as well as NCC cadets from Government Degree College Kathua, who assisted in managing the camp.

The jawans of security forces in large numbers donate blood to serve the society while performing thier duties.

The donor described blood donation as a noble and selfless act that can save countless lives.

"Donating blood is one of the most powerful ways to help someone in need. There is no substitute for human blood--it is truly a gift of life," he said, while urging people to come forward voluntarily to donate blood.

They further stressed the importance of such awareness events in promoting a culture of regular voluntary blood donation among the youth and the general public.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable display of humanitarian spirit on Wednesday, the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, organised a Blood Donation Camp at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, marking World Blood Donor Day 2025.

The event was graced by Dr Anju Rathi Rana, Law Secretary, who emphasised the importance of voluntary blood donation as a profound act of compassion and community service.

Officers and staff members, including senior officials and women personnel, wholeheartedly participated in this noble cause, contributing to a life-saving mission.

Aligned with this year's theme, "Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives," the initiative underscored the vital role of regular, voluntary, and unpaid blood donations in ensuring a safe and sufficient supply for those in need.

Celebrated worldwide on June 14, World Blood Donor Day acknowledges the invaluable contributions of voluntary blood donors, whose generosity strengthens public health systems and saves countless lives.

Through this initiative, the Department of Legal Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to civic responsibility and humanitarian service, demonstrating that its role extends far beyond courtrooms and legal advocacy. More than just donating blood, the Department infused life into its promise of public service. (ANI)

