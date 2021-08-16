Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) Describing the Taliban as an immediate threat to civilised society particularly India, the spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Monday said the world must acknowledge this grave situation.

Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan expressed hope that no head of a state, who has moral clarity, will establish diplomatic bonds with the Taliban.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Written Exams on August 25 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Capping its month-long rapid advances, the Taliban took positions in Kabul on Sunday evening hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left for an unknown destination, paving the way for takeover of the capital as well as the country.

“Any association with them must be done if their ideology is to promote civilisation in its true sense by educating and empowering the parched minds of great Afghans. Until then, there must be a global ban on Taliban and their associates,” Khan said in a statement.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Minor Daughters, Dies by Suicide in Guntur.

Expressing concern on the alarming situation developing there, he said powerful nations should support Afghanistan by providing a stage to the people where their voices are not only heard but also implemented in the right direction.

“On hearing the tragic incidents taking place in Afghanistan, my heart sinks in misery and my mind is still hooked up to the visuals of injustice that is imposed on the citizens of Afghanistan,” he said.

Khan also said Islam is misunderstood by the world, especially the western world, through this heinous act of Talibani people.

“A great nation is built by the cluster of sensible ideologies put forward in the right direction and medium. Likewise, the framework of education and development must be constructed on those ideologies that strengthen the craft of knowledge,” he said.

The Dargah Deewan also said Sufism clearly resonates all the ideologies that promote education and development.

“Through Sufism, one can see the liberal side of Islam. A true practitioner of Islam never abandons himself from the light of education as in the history of Islam, the first formed monument was the educational institution (madrasa) and then Masjid,” Khan said.

In Afghanistan, he said, the dire situation is prevailing as the world, especially the West, failed to understand Sufism.

“They deliberately encouraged the rigid and fundamental elements. Banning women empowerment and education is highly opposed by Islam. Islam was the first religion where the women were given their highest post. Drawing false information and disguising it in the form of Islam is truly an unscrupulous act,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)