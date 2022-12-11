Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world tried various treatment styles and is returning to the ancient treatment methods of Ayurveda.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the Goa-based All India Institute of Ayurveda, Ghaziabad-based National Institute of Unani Medicine, and Delhi-based National Institute of Homeopathy from Goa.

Modi arrived in the coastal state this afternoon to address the valedictory session of the 9th world Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo. Representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.

“The world has tried many treatment methods and now it is returning to the ancient way of Ayurveda. Ayurveda not only talks about physical health but about overall wellness,” he said.

Expressing happiness that more than 30 countries have accepted Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system, the prime minister said we should spread it to more countries and give recognition to Ayurveda.

The prime minister said the Ayush industry has grown from Rs 20,000 crore eight years (in 2014 when he assumed the office of PM) ago to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

"The global market is growing further and we should try to benefit from undertaking medicinal plantation,” he said, adding it will generate more employment.

He also underlined the need for evidence-based generation of the database for Ayurveda which will fulfil the parameters of modern science.

“Modern science and treatment rely on the evidence-based database. The Ayurveda sectors need to generate such a database. The Union government's Ayush Portal already has some 40,000 research studies uploaded,” he said.

The prime minister said during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 150 specific research studies were submitted to the ministry.

He announced the country will have a National AYUSH Research Consortium soon.

