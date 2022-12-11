Trichy, December 11: A 19-year-old woman has been booked for abandoning her newborn baby boy inside a toilet of the government school in Thirupparaithurai in Trichy. The newborn was found inside the toilet of a government Adi dravidar girls’ higher secondary school in Kattur on Tuesday evening.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the police found out about the woman during their investigation. The woman, a resident of Srirangam, was in a relationship with her neighbour, which resulted in pregnancy, the report added. The family also came to know about her pregnancy and reprimanded her. Mumbai Shocker: Parents Abandon Newborn Girl Child Near Lift of Kandivli Building, Police Launch Manhunt.

Reportedly, the woman delivered the baby inside her house and abandoned him to avoid social ignominy. Fearing police action, she attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison but was saved. She is undergoing treatment at the MGMGH and is stable. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the matter. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Newborn Child Found Abandoned at Kothavalasa Junction Railway Station.

In a similar incident, on November 21 , the MHB police found a four-day-old newborn baby girl abandoned on the footpath near Akashwani Gorai depot. While patrolling at night, a police constable attached to the Borivli police station heard the voice of a crying baby near the Akashwani bus stop on Gorai road. The constable immediately informed the police control room.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).