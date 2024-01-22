Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Several major railway stations of Central and Western Railways were decorated with festive lighting to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

On WR's network, the stations included Churchgate, Bandra and Nandurbar stations in Maharashtra and Gujarat's Valsad and Ahmedabad.

A CR official said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane stations wore a festive look.

Railway officials said the idol consecration ceremony was broadcast live through more than 1,000 LED screens, of which 40 were at major stations and 960 were on board trains.

