Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LOC) at Rajouri district yesterday, was performed in Nowshera here on Monday.

During the ceremony, tributes were paid to the late Army personnel by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Ace of Spades Division and all ranks. His mortal remains will now be taken to his hometown Amritsar in Punjab, Army said.

Earlier in the day, Army chief General MM Naravane saluted the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh.

"General MM Naravane Chief of Army Staff and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh; offer deepest condolences to the family," tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

As per Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, PRO (Defence), Indian Army, the Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Sunday in the LoC in Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

