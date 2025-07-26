Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), July 26 (ANI): Delegates from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), Delhi, conducted a crucial preliminary inspection on Friday, marking a significant step towards transforming Arunachal Pradesh's World War II historical sites into world-class memorials.

The mission aims to restore and upgrade these sites to international memorial standards, boosting both historical remembrance and heritage tourism in the region.

The CWGC team, including Regional Head for Indian Subcontinent, Amit Bansal, and Salew Pfotte, Manager for Guwahati and Digboi, meticulously surveyed the WWII Cemetery, Laal Pool, Hamilton Bridge, Hell Gate, and the historic stretch of the Old Stilwell Road leading to Pangsau Pass.

This reconnaissance mission was designed to assess the current state of these monumental sites and identify areas for necessary upgrades.

The visit was spearheaded by MLA Laisam Simai of the 51st Nampong Constituency, emphasising the local government's strong commitment to this initiative.

Col. Jitender Mehta, Lt. Col. TC Tayum, OSD, ADC Jairampur, DFO Jairampur, SDO Nampong, and other key district officials were also present, demonstrating a collaborative approach to this crucial project.

The CWGC delegates gave their assurance that they would make every effort to retrieve comprehensive facts and figures about the cemetery from the CWGC Headquarters in Britain. Their commitment entails providing the necessary support for shaping the World War II Cemetery at Jairampur. Promising a significant boost for historical preservation and remembrance, the MLA is committed towards the upgradation of the cemetery and all other associated assets as "one of the best" in the region.

This visit by local authorities and the CWGC marks a pivotal moment in honouring the sacrifices of World War II soldiers and ensuring these invaluable sites are preserved for future generations. (ANI)

