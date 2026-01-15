New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): People of Delhi can now have a "cruise experience" without going out of the city with the Delhi government preparing to start a cruise on the Yamuna river next month.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra told ANI in an interview that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will launch the Yamuna cruise recreational services.

He said a MoU was signed between the Central Government, DDA, and the Delhi Government regarding the cruise service.

"We are going to start a cruise on the Yamuna, most probably, sometime in February, the Chief Minister will dedicate it to the people of Delhi. We are bringing this in accordance with international safety standards. The upstream Wazirabad model is state-of-the-art... A joint MoU was signed between the Central Government, DDA, and the Delhi Government... It has a hybrid engine," he said.

"The Yamuna has two phases in Delhi: upstream Wazirabad and downstream Wazirabad. For upstream Wazirabad, we are working to connect people with the Yamuna... Downstream Wazirabad, the sewage is being tapped first. Systems are being built to treat it. Treatment systems for the drains are being constructed so that clean water flows downstream," he added.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Kapil Mishra had in October last year reviewed the progress of the Yamuna Boat Tourism and Ferry Infrastructure Development Project, which aims to introduce recreational boat cruises and ferry services on the River Yamuna for residents and visitors in the national capital.

The project, located upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, is expected to provide a new green tourism experience and enhance connectivity through eco-friendly river travel. The initiative is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

River Yamuna, notified as National Waterway 110 (NW-110), stretches 1,080 kilometres from Delhi's Jagatpur to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. As part of efforts to promote inland water transport and short-distance urban tourism, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is developing facilities along a 6-7 km round-trip corridor between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

After reviewing the on-ground progress, Sonowal said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to sustainable and modern waterways.

To support implementation, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed an MoU with key departments of the Delhi Government, including Irrigation and Flood Control, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). The agreement focuses on developing cruise tourism along a four-kilometre stretch of NW-110.

The corridor will function as a hub for eco-friendly cruise operations, powered by electric-solar hybrid boats that can accommodate 30 to 40 passengers. The vessels will be equipped with safety equipment, including life jackets and public announcement systems.

The project is expected to revitalise recreational activities, enhance green mobility and reshape Delhi's tourism landscape by offering new river-based experiences for residents and tourists.

Kapil Mishra, who also holds portfolios for Law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Development, Art, Culture, and Language, said the BJP government's biggest achievement in Delhi is its direct connection with the people.

He said the Chief Minister and MLAs are addressing public concerns. He also took a dig at the previous AAP government, saying the first task of the BJP government is "fill the potholes which exist in every department".

"The first achievement of this government is that its Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs are present among the people.... The first task is definitely to fill the potholes, and those potholes exist in every department," he said.

"The previous government was disconnected from the people. This government is among the people. When we opened the Chief Minister's office on the first day in the Delhi Secretariat, there was a thick layer of dust everywhere. People said the office never opens. Today, that office is never closed," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party won Delhi polls in February last year, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. (ANI)

