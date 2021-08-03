Mathura (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) The Yamuna river was flowing below the warning level at Mathura's Prayag Ghat on Monday, officials said.

"The water level of the river is likely to remain stationary at 165 metres on Tuesday," Irrigation department executive engineer Bacchan Singh said.

Although 42,000 cusec of water was released from Okhla, it will not have any impact as 46,000 cusec of water was also discharged from the Gokul barrage, he said.

While the warning level of the Yamuna at Prayag Ghat is 165.20 metres, the danger level is at 166 metres, the officials added.

People living in low-lying areas have already been alerted and advised to move to safer places, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)