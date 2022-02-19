Dehradun, Feb 19 (PTI) BJP candidate from Yamunotri Kedar Singh Rawat on Saturday joined the list of the leaders who have accused their own party colleagues of working against them in the recently held Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Though confident of winning the Yamunotri seat, Rawat said the margin of his victory could have been bigger if some party office-bearers had not worked against him.

"Voters were in favour of the BJP and Narendra Modi, especially in the hills. But as far as my seat is concerned, people who are holding positions within the party worked against its interests. Otherwise, the victory margin could have been bigger. Still with a narrower margin the party will win the seat," Rawat told reporters.

However, Rawat refused to give the name of any party office-bearer who worked against him.

Rawat said he will reveal the names on the party forum, if required.

Polling to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly was held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

BJP MLA from Laksar in Haridwar district, Sanjay Gupta, who is trying his luck for a third time from the seat, was the first to level such allegation, just a day after the polling.

In a video, Gupta had accused state party president Madan Kaushik and his men of supporting the BSP candidate and plotting for his defeat.

Describing Kaushik as a "traitor", Gupta had demanded his expulsion from the party.

Kashipur MLA Harbhajan Singh Cheema, whose son Trilok Singh Cheema was fielded by the party in place of him on his request, has also levelled allegations of "sabotage" by party workers.

Similar charges have also been levelled by the BJP MLA and candidate from Dehradun's Cantt , Savita Kapoor, and Champawat MLA Kailash Chandra Gehtori.

