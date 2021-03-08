Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested from Yavatmal for allegedly sending threatening and lewd messages to Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh, an official of Mumbai police's cyber wing said on Monday.

Wagh had lodged a complaint about such threat messages with Cyber police station in BKC here a few days ago, he added.

"Rahul Tulsiram Ade, a resident of Ghatanjale in Yavatmal, was held on Saturday. He has been charged under IPC and Information Technology provisions for stalking, outraging modesty of woman, criminal intimidation among other offences," the official added.

