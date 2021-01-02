Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Friday said that everything is not well with the Karnataka government as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is repeatedly "certifying" that he will be at the helm of the state affairs for the next two and a half years.

While speaking to media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "Yediyurappa's own MLAs are saying something different. His MLAs are saying that there will be a leadership change in the state after January 15. It clearly shows that everything is not well in the government. Yediyurappa is certifying himself again and again that he will remain as chief minister for another two and a half years."

The Congress leader added, "We did not ask whether Yediyurappa will be in CM chair or not and how much time will he remain as CM. We do not know why he is certifying himself."

"He has sworn in as CM and it is not required for him to repeatedly certify himself. It shows everything is not well and there is something dangerous waiting for Yediyurappa," Shivakumar added. (ANI)

