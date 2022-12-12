Aizawl, Dec 12 (PTI) The influential Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Monday urged the Mizoram government to take stringent action against the smuggling of dried areca nuts from Myanmar.

YMA leaders met Chief Minister Zoramthanga and urged him to take strict action over the matter, its central committee president R Lalngheta said.

"We have made repeated appeals to the government to curb the smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar. The chief minister assured us of stern measures at our meeting today," Lalngheta told PTI.

Zoramthanga has also called a meeting over the matter on Thursday, and YMA representatives would also be present in it, he added.

At least six vehicles, allegedly carrying smuggled areca nuts from Myanmar, were set on fire by a mob on National Highway-108 in Mamit district near the Tripura border on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened between Zamuang and Zawlnuam, Mamit's Superintendent of Police Lalthangpui Pulamte said.

A case was registered at the Kanhmun police station area.

"An investigation is underway. Arrests are yet to be made in connection with the incident," Pulamte told PTI on Monday.

The areca nut growers of the state have been protesting for years, demanding that the smuggling of illegal areca nuts from Myanmar be stopped as they hamper the market of the local produce.

