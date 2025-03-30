New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI)The National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa (NISR) at Leh, an autonomous institute under the Ayush ministry, hosted a special yoga event in Leh as part of the activities being organised to mark the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, 2025.

Against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayas, at an altitude of 11,562 feet (3,524 meters), the team of NISR, including staff and students conducted the yoga session at the Institute campus on March 25 as per the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) developed by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Dr Padma Gurmet, Director, NISR said that yoga is not just a practice; it is a way of life that nurtures both the body and the mind. In today's fast-paced world, it serves as a powerful tool to achieve inner balance, mental clarity, and physical well-being.

"Through yoga, we cultivate resilience, harmony, and holistic health, not just for individuals but for society as a whole. At the majestic heights of Leh, we reaffirm that yoga transcends boundaries, uniting us all in the pursuit of wellness and peace," Gurmet said.

Notably, the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, 2025, was inaugurated by Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Ayush during 'Yoga Mahotsav- 2025' held in Delhi.

This year IDY activities will revolve around 10 unique signature events to mark the 11th edition of the global event.

Yoga Sangama, a synchronised Yoga demonstration, will be held at 10,000 locations, aiming for a world record.

Events include Yoga Bandhan as part of which global partnerships will take place with 10 countries to host Yoga sessions at iconic landmarks.

A total of 1,000 Yoga Parks will be established for long-term community engagement. Special Yoga programmes for specially abled, senior citizens, children and marginalised groups will be conducted.

Other activities include Yoga Prabhava - a decadal impact assessment on Yoga's role in public health, a virtual global Yoga Summit featuring renowned experts and healthcare professionals and Samyogam -- a 100-day initiative integrating Yoga with modern healthcare for holistic wellness.

Besides this, Yoga Maha Kumbh -- a week-long festival across 10 locations, culminating in a central celebration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be held.

