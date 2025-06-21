Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Saturday participated in the celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day and stated that the recognition of yoga globally was a matter of great pride for all Indians.

"Yoga is celebrated all over the world. The way the Prime Minister has given it a global form is a matter of great pride for all of us... Yoga is our heritage. Everyone is happy that finally we are giving it recognition and it is getting global recognition..." the Deputy CM said, speaking to the media.

The Deputy CM also participated in a yoga camp at the City Palace organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Central government, AYUSH department and the Rajasthan Government.

"Do yoga, stay healthy! Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, I participated in the Yoga Camp organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Central Government and AYUSH Department, Rajasthan Government, at the City Palace and did Yoga with all the dignitaries. On this occasion, I heard the speech of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji live and received his inspirational guidance. It is due to his visionary leadership that since 2015, 21st June is being celebrated as International Yoga Day all over the world. His efforts in establishing yoga on the global platform are incomparable. Yoga not only keeps our body healthy, but also calms and balances the mind. It is a priceless gift of Indian culture," a post by Diya Kumari read.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also celebrated the International Yoga Day and performed yoga with thousands of participants at Nagpur's Yashwant Stadium.

He emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for better health and well-being and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in popularising yoga globally, saying it has become a widely celebrated practice worldwide.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "We should perform Yoga to stay healthy. With the efforts of PM Modi, Yoga is being celebrated worldwide...We should make yoga a part of our daily life..."Minister Gadkari was seen performing Gomukasana or Cow Face Pose along with T-pose or an arm extension pose. (ANI)

