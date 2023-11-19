Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura and wished for the well-being of the citizens. Apart from this, he also visited and worshipped in the ancient Madan Gopal temple.

Yogi Adityanath reached Vrindavan on Sunday to assess the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected the preparations and security measures.

The Chief Minister arrived at the Braj Raj Utsav Mela taking place at the Dholi Pyau Railway Ground. He was welcomed by MP Hema Malini, Vice President of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Shailja Kant Misra, Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Minister in charge of Mathura Sandeep Singh, former MP Tejveer Singh among others.

The Chief Minister toured the entire ground, inspecting the arrangements. During the visit, District Magistrate Shailendra Singh briefed Yogi about the preparations for the Prime Minister's arrival on November 23.

Meanwhile, Nagendra Pratap, Chief Executive Officer of Uttar Pradesh Brij Teerth Vikas Parishad, gave him brief information about the arrangements made for the Prime Minister's program through a booklet.

The Chief Minister then reached the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad office, where he held a meeting with the officials regarding the preparations for the Prime Minister's program and gave several guidelines. During this, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad was also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Braj Raj Utsav in Vrindavan on November 23. The festival, running from November 14 to the 27 at the railway grounds, has been organized by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and Tourism Department.

As part of the festivities, the birth anniversary of Saint Mirabai is being commemorated. On the day of the Prime Minister's visit, MP Hema Malini will deliver a presentation on Mirabai.

The program is expected to last approximately one and a half hours. Additionally, during the event, Prime Minister Modi is set to view a five-minute documentary on Mirabai. (ANI)

