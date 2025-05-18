Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Centre's plan to send all-party delegations abroad to promote India's stand against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor. He alleged that while the government seeks support from the opposition, it also tries to divide them.

"BJP is playing politics on this issue. On one hand, they want the support of the opposition, and on the other, they are trying to split us. There was no need to send delegations abroad right now. The opposition had demanded a special session on Operation Sindoor, but the government refused. They should have held the session first, and then sent the delegation. But instead, they are choosing MPs of their own preference. Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha, but none were contacted. They should have included MPs from all opposition parties like TMC, SP, and RJD," Raut said.

He added that the opposition's second demand was to send an all-party delegation to Kashmir.

"Neither you are taking special session nor taking all party delegation to Kashmir.What will the MPs do by going abroad? Do they want to internationalise this issue? War is going on between Israel and Gaza but PM Netanyahu has not send any delegation to India. Putin has also not send any all party delegation. They are just doing drama," the UBT leader said.

This comes after the central government appointed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to lead one of the seven delegations as part of efforts to highlight India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism. Tharoor said he would diligently carry out the role assigned to him, stating that while the party leadership may have its own views, he remains committed to his responsibilities.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the government for not accepting all the names nominated by his party, and said that this was "dishonest on the government's part."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sidelined the Opposition, and prior to 2014, Prime Ministers upheld Parliamentary dignity by consulting the Leader of Opposition for national delegations.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

