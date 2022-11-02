Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Kerala High Court has once again criticised the senate of the Kerala University for not nominating anyone to the selection committee for appointing a new vice-chancellor. While holding a hearing in the case, the court came down heavily on the senate, saying, "You want to destroy a fine running university with this petty controversy."

The single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran made the scathing observation while hearing a petition challenging Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's decision to remove 15 members of the senate. The petition was filed by these 15 members.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says ‘No Way State Govt Can Prohibit Inter-Faith Marriages’ After Foreign Nationals Seek Marriage Registration Under Indian Law.

The bench further observed, "Be that as it may, there can be no doubt that the Kerala University requires a vice-chancellor soon. The disputes between the stakeholders cannot proceed to a situation where the selection of the vice-chancellor can be delayed indefinitely. They cannot be at war all the time, and thus frustrate the legitimate right of the student community, particularly, to have a vice-chancellor in office at the earliest."

The petition stated, "The Chancellor (Governor) is exercising powers under the Kerala University Act, 1974 and this court has the power to examine the reasonableness of the action of the Chancellor. While withdrawing the pleasure, if the action of the Governor is illegal, arbitrary or capricious, this court can exercise (a) judicial review on the powers exercised by the Chancellor under the statute. No reasons have been stated by the Chancellor while exercising powers under the proviso 4 to Section 18(3) of the Act and the petitioners were not heard."

Also Read | Assam: 35 Cattle Heads Rescued by Police in Golaghat District.

The matter was adjourned to November 9 for further hearing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)