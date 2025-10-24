Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): In a powerful salute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces, young author and martial artist Shivam Veer Singh Dogra has released his latest book, "Operation Amogh: The Legacy of Indian Army's Invincibility." The book, endorsed by several distinguished officers of the Indian Army and Navy, celebrates the unmatched courage, discipline, and ethos that define India's military heritage.

According to a press note issued by the author, Operation Amogh is not just a historical narrative but "a heartfelt tribute to the invincible spirit of our soldiers, their undying devotion, and their unbroken thread of valour that runs through Bharat's martial heart."

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Government Holiday on October 27.

"This book is my humble offering to the Indian Army -- a symbol of respect, remembrance, and gratitude to the warriors who safeguard our nation with unwavering courage," said Shivam Veer Singh Dogra. "Through Operation Amogh, I want to inspire India's youth to embrace the values of discipline, integrity, and patriotism that our soldiers represent."

The book carries the official endorsements of five distinguished officers of the Indian Armed Forces and Navy, including: Lt General DP Pandey, a visionary leader of unmatched military acumen, Col Rajeev Bagga (Retd.), former NSG Black Cat Commando and embodiment of elite courage, Lt Col (Dr) Kamalpreet Saggi, a rare blend of intellect and field experience, Lt Cdr Sadhna Giri, a proud representative of women's strength in the Navy and Major General Yashpal Singh Mor, a pillar of strategy and leadership.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections Results 2025: NC Wins 3 Seats in Polls, BJP Secures 1 (Watch Videos).

Each endorsement, the author notes, "is a badge of honour that strengthens the book's spirit and purpose."

Born on July 1, 2001, Shivam Veer Singh Dogra, fondly known as "Shiv", is a professional martial artist trained in Kalaripayattu, the ancient Indian martial art form believed to be over 3,000 years old. He has also trained in Tai Chi and represented Himachal Pradesh and India at national martial arts events. His dedication to the defence forces earned him recognition from the Indian Army, including a commendation at the 33rd Raising Day of ARTRAC, Shimla (2023) by Lt Gen Surinder Singh Mahal, PVSM, AVSM, VSM.

Dogra's previous works include "The Secret of Seven 7" and "World's Ultimate Ancient Martial Arts Kalaripayattu." His books are available PAN India through Amazon and Flipkart, and internationally through Kobo, Payhip, Draft2Digital, and Blue Rose Publishers.

He has also been recognised by Blue Rose Publishers for his outstanding contribution to Indian literature and cultural revival. Actor Vidyut Jammwal, known globally for his martial arts prowess, congratulated him on social media and sent him a token of appreciation.

As a Defence Writer and Analyst, Shivam's mission is clear: to immortalise the valour of India's soldiers through words and inspire generations to come.

"Operation Amogh is not merely a book; it is a legacy, a bridge between India's glorious past and its powerful present," said Dogra. "It's my tribute to every soldier who stands tall for Bharat." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)