Bijnor (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl and her younger brother died after being hit allegedly by a speeding car in Lalwala village here on Saturday evening, Police said.

According to police, the girl and her four-year-old brother died on the spot, while their father and the car driver were seriously injured.

The incident happened around 7 pm when Maniram was sitting at the door of his house with his daughter Mansi and son Sanskar, Circle Officer Sangram Singh said.

Farman, the man who was driving the car, too got seriously injured in the incident.

Both men have been admitted to the district hospital, the CO said.

