Anantnag (J-K), Mar 6 (PTI) A young singer from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has composed a song eulogising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the Kashmir valley on Thursday.

Imran Aziz (27), who claims to be a huge fan of the prime minister, has composed the around three-minute song, welcoming him and praising the steps his government has taken, including the abrogation of Article 370.

The song starts with "Modi aayenge Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge" (Modi will come, the lotus will bloom and he (Modi) will hoist the flag)".

In his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Modi will unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium. He will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at the stadium.

Calling upon the people to attend the rally, the song says the visit will bring glory to Kashmir.

"Kal hum sab Modi ji ki rally mein jayenge, Modi ji aayenge, Kashmir ki shaan badhayenge" (We will attend the Modi's rally tomorrow, Modi ji will come, he will bring glory to Kashmir)," the song says.

The song also makes a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi-led Central government in August 2019 as well, saying the move has brought prosperity to the Union Territory.

"Woh dhara 370 khatam hui, aayi khushhali hai, Kashmir sulagta tha mera, ab chhayi haryali hai" (Article 370 was revoked, there is bliss, Kashmir was smoldering before, now it is prospering), the song says.

The song also suggests getting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back to make Jammu and Kashmir complete.

"Kashmir adhura lagta hai, PoK paana hai. Kal hum sab ko Modi ki rally mein jana hai," it says.

Speaking to PTI video, Aziz said he feels very excited about Modi's visit.

"I am a first-time voter and a huge fan of Modi ji. I am inspired by his work," he said.

He appealed to the prime minister to set up a large hospital in Anantnag district to cater to the people.

"I request him that we need a large hospital in Anantnag as we are facing severe problems," the composer said.

