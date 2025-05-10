Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 10 (ANI): Once considered a remote outpost in India's tech landscape, Manipur is now fast emerging as a vibrant IT investment hub -- thanks to a rare blend of infrastructure development and young homegrown talent. At the heart of this transformation is CubeTen Technologies, a pioneering software company founded in Imphal by local entrepreneur Haobam Joyremba Singh. What began as a bold vision to harness local talent has now evolved into a symbol of innovation and hope for the entire region.

The turning point came with the inauguration of Manipur's first state-of-the-art IT Park by former President Pratibha Patil, which laid the foundation for tech ecosystem in the state. Singh, a Computer Engineering graduate armed with an MBA and global IT certifications, responded to the government's call for local entrepreneurship. CubeTen was born -- and with it, a mission to empower Manipur's youth.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Fired High-Speed Missile, Tried To Hit Health Facilities, Schools but Was Thwarted’: India Slams Escalation Bid in Special Briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' (Watch Videos).

"I've always felt the need to give our talented youth a platform to thrive. Persistence, vision, and the desire to make a difference are key -- not just in IT, but in any business." says Haobam Joyremba Singh, CEO of CubeTen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

For over 15 years, Singh and his team have not only provided cutting-edge solutions but also mentored the next generation of software engineers and developers. The company is now a magnet for young talent returning from metro cities, and it is helping stem the state's brain drain.

Also Read | Indian IT Companies Advise Employees for Work From Home Option, Restrict Domestic and International Work Travels Amid India-Pakistan Conflict.

Professionals like Ramananda, an IT engineer with experience across multiple states, believe that Manipur is ready to compete with India's largest tech hubs. "Given the right platform, Manipur can beat some of the big cities. We have raw talent, creativity, logic, and many of our peers are excelling in international tech roles," he said.

With stable internet, reliable electricity, and modern infrastructure, Manipur's IT Park is now more than just a workplace -- it's the backbone of a digital revolution. The park has become a thriving launchpad for startups, an engine for job creation, and a source of pride for the state's youth.

From modest beginnings to major milestones, Manipur is scripting a new success story -- one that blends tradition with technology. As young minds build the state's digital future, it's clear: the IT revolution in Manipur has already begun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)