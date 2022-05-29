Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 29 (ANI): Former MLA PC George, who was booked in two hate speech cases and is currently out on bail, on Sunday attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that his "countdown has started" the day he decided to trap ex-legislator.

"Here are the shameless cops who searched for me for four days but could not find me. I believe in democracy. That is why I was surrendered to arrest," he said during a press conference here.

"He cannot catch me, I came here because I respect the law. I am fulfilling my civic duty to point out the social evils I have seen. That is my duty as a public servant," he added.

George also alleged Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) for trying to win votes by highlighting the faults of certain individuals and insulting their entire community.

Accusing the CM of enforcing the Britisher's "Divide and Rule" law, he said, "Arresting and imprisoning me is Vijayan's conspiracy to gain the votes in the Thrikkakara bypoll through communal divisions".

"Vijayan was directly involved in giving permission for the Popular Front of India's (PFI) rally in Alappuzha. Thrikkakara is segregated on the basis of caste and religion. Is that why Pinarayi calling me a communalist?" (ANI)

