Bakhtiarpur (Bihar) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bihar Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly making an attempt to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district.

In the video that went viral on the internet, the youth can be seen approaching Nitish Kumar and trying to hit him from behind.

The police arrested the youth and interrogated him, however, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

