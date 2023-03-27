New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The BJP on Monday attacked Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV over his allegedly disparaging remarks against Union minister Smriti Irani saying the Congress has become a "cesspool of misogyny".

The youth Congress reacted strongly to the charges, claiming BJP leaders were sharing a doctored video of he speech made by Srinivas to tarnish his and the party's image. "It is nothing but a disinformation and fake news campaign initiated by BJP supporters and office bearers," it said in a statement.

Also Read | Gaya, Bihar|Based on Secret Information, We Got to Know That a Large-scale Liquor Mafia is … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The alleged remarks were made by Srinivs at the Sankalp Satyagrah organised by the Congress at the Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case.

In a clip of his speech delivered in Hindi, Srinivas can be heard saying, "The BJP means inflation. These same people in 2014 used to say that there is inflation witch which has been made to sit... Smriti Irani has become a little mute and deaf. That witch (Daayan)... Inflation witch (Mehengaai Daayan) has been made a darling and made to sit in the bedroom."

Also Read | Mumbai: Main Water Pipelines Burst Near Mulund Octroi Checkpost, Half the City To Suffer Water Cuts (Watch Video).

The BJP used the clip to target the Congress and Srinivas BV, while also recalling similar instances where grand old party leader made alleged "sexist" remarks.

"The Congress has become a cesspool of misogyny, hatred for women especially if she comes from a humble background & defeats an entitled dynast," BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

"First abuse OBC, then courts, then throw papers at Speaker; abuse journalists now abuse women! Time & again, Congress has abused those who have risen up to the top by strength of their hard work - they called Rashtrapati as Rashtrapatni; they said Draupadi ji has evil mindset; they abused even the mother of PM; they chanted 'Modi ki Kabr' khudegi. The words are from BV Srinivas but the soch (thought) is of Rahul Gandhi. Will Priyanka & Sonia ji take action on him? Is this 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' or a party of such disgusting misogynists?" he said.

The BJP said the Congress was using such words to target Irani since she wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP's IT department chief Amit Malviya also shared the purported video clip of Srinivas's statement. "This uncouth, sexist man is President of the Indian Youth Congress. Darling banakar bedroom main...(hindi)... This is the level of discourse, when referring to a woman minister, just because she defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. A frustrated Congress is hurtling down the path of irrelevance."

When questioned about his remarks, Srinivas said he did not say anything wrong.

"When price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, she (Smriti Irani) used to say about the Manmohan Singh government that there is a mehengaai daayan. Now the price has increased to Rs 1100 and that 'daayan' has turned into a darling and made to sit here. This is what I said yesterday. What is wrong in this?" he asked.

In a response to the allegations by BJP, the IYC issued a statement saying the purported video clip was doctored.

"This is a clear case of misrepresentation, fabrication of facts and aims to tarnish the image of the organisation. The said speech by the IYC President was made in context to the various statements made by the BJP leaders in regard to the Inflation and price rise when the UPA was in power, 'Mehangai' was then often quoted as 'Dayan' by opposition leaders of BJP," the statement said.

According to the IYC, Srinivas only gave references and quoted those speeches made by the leaders of opposition during the UPA regime who are now in power and condemned the "attempt to tarnish" the image of IYC President and as well as the age old organisation INC.

"It is clarified that we do not subscribe to any such thoughts as alleged by few in power and clearly smacks of political undertone and colour....it is nothing but a disinformation and fake news campaign initiated by BJP supporters and office bearers.

IYC Legal Cell Chairman Roopesh Bhadauriya said that an appropriate legal action will be initiated against the perpetrators by IYC legal Cell in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)