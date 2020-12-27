Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): One person was killed after being allegedly run over by a car by a group of persons due to a dispute.

The incident took place in the Maihar area in Satna.

Detailing the incident, Police Inspector Devendra Singh Chouhan said, "Raj Halwai had quarreled with Dibbu Chaudhary and others. To mediate Prakash Soni reached there and he then had a quarrel with Dipu Choudhary. However, people separated them from the spot."

"Later on Prakash Soni along with Raj Halwai and three others arrived in a Bolero car with the intention to kill Dibbu Choudhary, they ran the car over him," the inspector said.

"During treatment, Dibbu Choudhary died and now the case is registered under relevant sections 302 and SC/ST act and investigations are underway," he added. (ANI)

