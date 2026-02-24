VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24: TrainingsKart, India's premier online learning platform, has released its annual study highlighting the most popular online courses in India in 2026. The report analyses data from more than 2000 course listings on the portal. Students search for these courses daily. Enrolments show strong growth this year.

Learners choose flexible courses to gain skills necessary for future career opportunities. TrainingsKart shares this information to guide learners. The research is based on actual user search and enrolment patterns.

Top 10 Most Popular Online Courses on TrainingsKart

The rankings are based on user searches, course listings, and enrolment data collected by TrainingsKart in early 2026. Candidates pay the most attention to these online courses.

Online MBA

- The online MBA program from Amity University Online offers three main specialisations, which students can complete in two years of study. The program requires students to pay tuition fees which range from ₹1,50,000 to ₹2,00,000. The program offers students a complete online learning experience

Online MCA

- The IGNOU online MCA program offers three specialisations, which students can complete in a two-year study period. The program requires students to pay tuition fees which range from ₹80,000 to ₹1,20,000. The program uses an online delivery method which includes work on practical projects for student learning.

Online BBA

- The Lovely Professional University Online BBA offers two specialisations in Business Administration and International Business. It is for students who complete the program in three years while paying fees that range from ₹90,000 to ₹1,20,000. The program uses interactive assignments which are delivered in an online learning format.

Online BCA

- The Online BCA program from Manipal University Jaipur Online offers three specialisations. It is in programming, Web Development, and Software Engineering for students who complete the program in three years. The fees are in the range from ₹1,00,000 to ₹1,30,000 through online learning which includes access to coding labs.

Online M.Com

- The online M.con program is provided by Chandigarh University Online. The program offers three specialisations which are Accounting, Finance and Taxation. The program takes two years to complete. The program requires students to pay fees which range from ₹70,000 to ₹1,00,000. The program delivers its content through online classes which include case study materials.

Online MSc (Data Science)

- The online MSc program in Data Science is provided by Jain University Online. The program offers three specializations which are Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and IT. The program takes two years to complete. The program requires students to pay fees which range from ₹1,20,000 to ₹1,80,000. It delivers its content through online classes which include industry-based project work.

Online M.Tech

- The online M.Tech program is offered by BITS Pilani Online. The program offers three specializations which are Mechanical, Civil and Electrical Engineering. The program takes two years to complete. The program requires students to pay fees which range from ₹2,00,000 to ₹2,50,000. It delivers its content through online classes which include lab training activities

Online B.Com

- The online B.Com program is offered by Delhi University through its School of Open Learning. The program offers three specialisations which are Commerce, Accounting and Economics. The program takes three years to complete. The program requires students to pay fees that range from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000. It delivers its content through online classes which include recorded lecture materials.

Online BA

- The online BA program is offered by IGNOU. The program offers three specializations which are Liberal Arts, Political Science and Sociology. The program takes three years to complete. The program requires students to pay fees that range from ₹18,000 to ₹30,000. It delivers its content through online classes which provide students with flexible study times.

Online B.Tech

- The online B.Tech program is offered by Amrita University through its online platform. The program offers three specializations which are Mechanical, Civil and Computer Science. The program takes four years to complete. The program requires students to pay fees which range from ₹2,50,000 to ₹3,00,000. It delivers its content through online classes which include virtual laboratory activities.

The Online MBA program holds the top position in academic rankings. Students appreciate its commitment to providing practical learning experiences. The Online MCA program serves as the second-best choice for candidates who want to study technology.

The educational institutions maintain ongoing updates of their course information to keep their students well-informed. The university maintains its tuition fees affordable so that students of every background can enrol. The available data allows students to select their academic path with a proper understanding of their options.

Growth of Online Education in India

India's online education sees changes and growth. The learners are attracted to the online courses. In fact, many people want to get an education in practical skills that meet the job market requirements. TrainingsKart has noted listings from different providers.

Students can check fees and reputable universities. Delhi tops the list regarding the number of offerings. And also cities like Bangalore and Noida show a strong interest. Students from all backgrounds can participate through online formats.

"Learning is not bound by walls anymore or by classrooms. "Our research indicates that students from all over India are now going in for online platforms to build their careers," said Ankur Rajput, Founder of TrainingsKart. We are excited to lead in this change and provide high-quality courses that are easy to take and meet the needs of the constantly evolving workforce."

Current Trends in Student Preferences

The top courses experienced a 40% increase in enrolment this year. Job availability creates student demand for specific fields. The current demand focuses on technology and business fields. Graduates who complete their studies experience better job opportunities.

Students from smaller cities take part in online learning activities. Students who study for degrees use multiple shorter courses. The method creates well-balanced skill development.

TrainingsKart monitors these changes in detail. Students throughout India display ongoing interest in this subject.

How TrainingsKart Helps Students?

TrainingsKart provides students with a single platform to explore all available courses. Students search for options like Online MBA or BCA effortlessly. They use this system to compare different providers along with their pricing information. The arrangement allows users to make informed choices.

The portal features verified course providers. Many programs include career guidance resources. TrainingsKart help to serve students nationwide with reliable information.

"This study offers students valuable insights into 2026 trends," according to [Ankur Rajput], Founder of TrainingsKart. "We share data to help with education planning."

Regional & Demographic Insights

We have mentioned some key patterns that arise from the study, as follows:

1) Tier-II and Tier-III cities account for more than 40% of online degree enrolments.

2) Female enrolment in Online BBA and Online MBA programs witnessed important growth as compared to that of 2024.

3) The working professionals usually go for an online mode (live+recorded).

4) Undergraduates look for affordability and EMI payment options.

5) The figures reflect a wider opening up of higher education via digital access.

Employer Acceptance and Career Outcomes

A primary driver of this increase is that employers are accepting degrees earned online from accredited institutions. The recruiters are increasingly judging job seekers on:

1) Skill proficiency

2) Practical projects

3) Internship exposure

4) Portfolio strength

5) Industry certifications

The research indicates that hiring managers have moved more toward practical and demonstrable skills, rather than how education was delivered.

About the Study

The full report is available at Trainingskart, offering detailed enrollment breakdowns, salary benchmarks, and emerging course forecasts. Additional industry insights can be accessed via the research section at blog, while comprehensive degree program listings--including Online MBA, Online MCA, Online BBA, Online BCA, Online MSc, Online MTech, Online BA, and Online BCom are available at the online courses section.

About TrainingsKart

TrainingsKart established operations in 2012. The portal features more than 2,000 online courses. Students discover programs including MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA through this resource. TrainingsKart delivers nationwide access to quality educational information.

