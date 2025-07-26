Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that India is a country of youth, and the biggest responsibility for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047 rests with the younger generation. He acknowledged that this is an ambitious goal but expressed full confidence that, with the energy and strength of the youth, it will be successfully achieved.

Chief Minister Saini was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Inter-state Youth Exchange Program-2025 in Kurukshetra on Friday. Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, and Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam, was also present on this occasion.

600 youth delegates from 23 States and UTs participate in 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Youth Exchange Program 2025.

Nayab Singh Saini said that a total of 600 youth participants and representatives from 23 states and union territories took part in the program. He said that the initiative provided a valuable opportunity for young people to connect with one another, understand diverse cultures, and learn from each other's experiences.

The Chief Minister said that "youth have come here from across the country-some from the North, some from the South, others from the East and West," he said. "Your languages may differ, your food habits may vary, and your folk songs and dances may be unique. But the one thing that unites us all is our identity as Indians. That is our greatest strength and our shared pride."

He said, "When you return to your respective states, share this enriching experience with your friends, families, and communities. Spread awareness about the importance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and the spirit of 'Yuva Shakti, Rashtra Shakti.'He emphasised that such programs not only foster cultural understanding but also strengthen national unity through the active participation of the youth.

While addressing the youth, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini shared five key success mantras for leading a purposeful and impactful life.

He urged young people to maintain good health, view education not merely as a means to earn a degree, but as a tool to gain knowledge and practical skills, be aware of their responsibilities and duties as citizens, act as carrier of positive change in society by upholding values and integrity and use technology wisely and constructively to contribute to personal growth and national development.

He emphasised that nation-building is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a collective duty of every citizen. He said that the role of the youth is especially crucial, as they are the driving force behind shaping the nation's future.

He said that the State Government has given special emphasis towards the skill development, employment and health of youth. In the last ten-and-a-half years, 1.80 lakh youth have been given government jobs in a transparent manner on the basis of merit.

Additionally, over 2,000 job fairs have been organized across Haryana, through which employment has been provided to more than 1.06 lakh youth in the private sector. To further strengthen job opportunities, the state has established a dedicated MSME Department aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and creating employment avenues for skilled youth.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the state's efforts to empower youth through targeted initiatives. He informed that the Foreign Cooperation Department has been established to facilitate education and employment opportunities for youth abroad, as well as to attract foreign investment to Haryana.

In addition, the Haryana Skill Development Mission has been launched to provide training in both traditional and modern professions. Under this mission, 1,14,254 youth have received skill training to enhance their employability.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the state government has introduced several schemes aimed at the holistic development and empowerment of youth. These include the Saksham Yuva Yojana, Drone Didi Scheme, Contractor Saksham Yuva Yojana, HARIHAR Scheme, IT Saksham Yuva, and various scholarship schemes designed to support education and skill enhancement.

Nayab Singh Saini said that Haryana has taken a special initiative to implement the National Education Policy first and has linked education from school to university with skills in order to achieve its basic objective.

The State has successfully achieved the target of starting NEP-2020 in all universities and colleges by 2025. He said that Haryana has established the country's first Skill University -- Vishwakarma Skill University in village Dudhola, district Palwal.

He expressed his happiness that participants in the Youth Exchange Program were also introduced to various modern skills. Urging the youth, he said, "Take pride in your traditional knowledge, but never hesitate to learn new skills."

Haryana Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, and Sports Minister, Gaurav Gautam, praised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as a true source of inspiration for the youth. Under his dynamic leadership, Haryana has reached significant milestones across various sectors, including education, sports, agriculture, infrastructure, and employment.

Gautam highlighted the importance of the Inter-state Youth Exchange Program, describing it as a "Mini India" (Laghu Bharat) that provides young people from different regions of the country with a valuable platform to explore and appreciate each other's cultures, traditions, and languages. Referring to India as a country of youth, the Minister stressed the need to empower and skill the youth to drive the nation's prosperity. As the world advances, the youth of Haryana are progressing rapidly as well.

He affirmed that young people have the potential to bring meaningful reforms through their hard work and dedication, transforming the nation's future. Gautam further underlined the crucial role of youth in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India by 2047. (ANI)

