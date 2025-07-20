Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Youth Spiritual Summit on the theme Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat culminated at the Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday with the formal adoption of the Kashi Declaration.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Summit brought together more than 600 youth leaders, representatives from over 120 spiritual and socio-cultural organisations, Academicians, and domain experts. The event marked a defining moment in Bharat's journey toward a drug-free society by 2047.

Also Read | 'AdFalciVax': India Develops Indigenous Multi-Stage Malaria Vaccine in Major Breakthrough Led by ICMR and DBT-NII.

This gathering represented a national convergence of youthful energy, spiritual vision, and institutional resolve.

The Summit featured four focused plenary sessions exploring key dimensions of substance abuse: its psychological and societal impacts, the mechanics of drug trafficking and supply chains, strategies for grassroots awareness campaigns, and the role of spiritual and cultural institutions in rehabilitation and prevention.

Also Read | 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Appearance on Season 3 Halted After AAP Leader's Mother Falls Ill.

These deliberations formed the foundation of the Kashi Declaration which is a visionary commitment to collaborative action against drug addiction, rooted in India's civilizational wisdom and youth leadership.

Speaking at the Summit, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasised: "We have reflected deeply over the last three days across diverse thematic sessions. Based on this collective chintan, the Kashi Declaration is born, not just as a document, but as a shared Sankalp for the Yuva Shakti of Bharat."

These deliberations laid the intellectual and moral foundation of the Kashi Declaration, uniting diverse voices into a common national direction. The Kashi Declaration, formally adopted today, affirms a national consensus to treat substance abuse as a multi-faceted public health and societal challenge, and calls for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

It emphasises the integration of spiritual, cultural, educational, and technological efforts to prevent addiction, support recovery, and foster a national culture of sobriety. It proposes institutional mechanisms for multi-ministerial coordination, including the formation of a Joint National Committee, annual progress reporting, and a national platform for linking affected individuals to support services.

Building on the spiritual foundation of the summit, Mandaviya added, "Bharat Spiritual strength has always guided Bharat through its crises. This is why spiritual institutions must now lead the charge in creating a Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat. They will serve as the backbone of this Maha Abhiyan."

Echoing this spiritual ethos, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, reflected on the cultural sanctity of the venue: "This sacred land of Kashi is the cradle of Sanatan Chetna (consciousness), where discipline and values guide life's journey towards moksha. We are not just gathering, we are sowing seeds that will one day grow into a strong tree of national transformation."

He further cautioned: "If a nation where 65% of the population is youth falls prey to addiction, only those who break free from it will be able to build the future."

The culminating session of the Summit was marked by the presence of several distinguished dignitaries. The keynote address of Session 4 of Day was delivered by Nitin Agarwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Several dignitaries, including Virendra Kumar (Social Justice and Empowerment), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Culture and Tourism), Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, Raksha Nikhil Khadse (Youth Affairs and Sports), and Girish Chandra Yadav (Sports Minister, Uttar Pradesh), participated in sessions for day 1, contributing valuable insights. Raksha Khadse highlighted the misuse of digital platforms targeting school children and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy under the Hon'ble Prime Minister's leadership.

As part of the broader MY Bharat framework, the Youth Spiritual Summit has laid the foundation for a national youth-led anti-drug campaign. MY Bharat volunteers and affiliated youth clubs will now spearhead pledge campaigns, awareness drives, and community outreach efforts across the country.

The Kashi Declaration will serve as a guiding charter, and its progress will be reviewed during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, ensuring continuity and accountability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)