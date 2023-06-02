New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times by two persons on Friday in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said.

The motive behind the act is not immediately known, they said.

Also Read | GST Evasion Racket Busted in Noida; Eight Members of Inter-State Organised Gang Arrested.

On Friday around 2 pm, a call regarding the stabbing incident at Gali No. 9, Mohan Baba Nagar was received at Badarpur Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Police reached the spot to find one Sumit Gautam with multiple stab wounds.

Also Read | vivo V29 Lite 5G Launched With 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras and Stylish Design; Here Are All the Key Details.

One of the accused was identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu, while the other is unknown, police said. The victim is critical and under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)