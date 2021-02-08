Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) A 17-year-old youth from Juhu here has been detained for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 21 lakh from a house, police said on Monday.

The teenager, a school dropout, had allegedly stolen 460 gm gold from a house in Nehru Nagar locality, but he was traced within 48 hours of committing the crime on Sunday night, an official said.

He said the accused removed a window grill to enter the house to commit theft.

The official said an informer tipped police that the youth was seen partying with his friends in the locality.

He was booked under section 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

