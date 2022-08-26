Coimbatore (TN), Aug 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday expressed serious concern over youth, including students, in the state becoming addicted to drugs.

Participating in a function to mark the 75th anniversary of a private college here, Stalin said addiction to drugs is not only harmful to individuals or the families, but also affects the growth of the state as a whole.

The Tamil Nadu government is taking all steps to crack down on drug peddlers in the state, he said.

The state is on the top in the education field, including engineering and research, as the entire country is looking at Tamil Nadu for its development, the Chief Minister said adding that the government has come out with various schemes to promote education.

Stalin also visited an area where 75,000 pots were kept on the college campus, which entered into the Guinness Book of Records.

