Pune, Apr 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old man sustained burn injuries on his face while performing a fire stunt during a Ram Navami procession in Talegaon Dabhade town near Pune on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred during a Ram Navami procession in the evening when the youth attempted a fire-breathing act during a mallakhamb (stationary vertical pole) performance.

A viral video shows the youth's face catching fire as he is performing the fire-breathing act.

"He sustained facial injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," said an officer from Talegaon Dabhade police station.

