Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) A group of youth on Wednesday took out a candle march to raise awareness on crimes committed against women and rape cases in Rajasthan.

The march was taken out by Yuva Shakti Manch, Jaipur from the assembly building to Amar Jawan Jyoti during which the youths demanded the state government to strengthen law and order to provide a safe atmosphere to women and girls.

“A seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Nagaur on Monday. Such heinous crimes are taking place in the state and women and girls are not safe," said Himanshu Agrawal, who led the march.

Incidents of harassment are being reported on a daily basis and the government should take measures to check such crimes, he said.

Around 100 youths took part in the march, Agrawal said.

