Muzaffarnagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Six armed youths barged into the house of a retired engineer of Uttar Pradesh government's power department and looted cash worth Rs 50,000 and several pieces of jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when the youths in the age group of 20 to 25 years knocked at the door of former SDO V K Agarwal in Muzaffarnagar's upscale colony Patel Nagar and barged into the house when the engineer's wife Nina Aggarwal opened the door, said SHO Yogendra Sharma of Mandi area police station.

He said the men stayed inside the house for over an hour and looted it of the cash and jewellery while holding the couple hostage, the SHO said.

The culprits later fled the house with the booty, he said, adding a case of dacoity has been registered in this regard.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, he added.

