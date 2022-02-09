Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) A large number of youths protested near Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday demanding CBI inquiry in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case and raised various other job related issues.

The protestors shouted slogans against the state government and demanded strict law for conducting free and fair examination for filling government vacancies.

Rajasthan Berojgar Ekikrat Mahasangh president Upen Yadav said that a large number of youths have been affected due to REET paper leak so state government should order CBI inquiry for fair probe.

He said that irregularities have occurred in sub-inspector, JEN and other competitive examinations but government is not taking steps to stop them.

Those involved in irregularities should be jailed as they are playing with future of the aspirants, he added.

Yadav said that only 416 posts of physical training instructors (PTI) have been advertised whereas the number of aspirants is more than the posts. At least 5000 posts should be advertised.

He said that government should abolish interviews process in all exams, reduce quota of candidates outside the state and fill all the vacancies at the earliest.

