Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is making planned efforts for the employment of youth, has taken an initiative before the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS).

CM Yogi has constituted a 48-member team, including 12 from the Indian Administrative Service, six each from the Indian Police Service and the Indian Forest Service officers (all retired) and 24 educationists to acquaint the youth with the employment-oriented schemes and policies of the government.

From February 3 to February 5, this team will communicate with the youth in different universities/colleges, answer their queries related to employment, as well as make them aware of the utility of the GIS for the youth.

In this context, CM interacted with a 48-member special team of retired officers and senior educationists in a unique programme organized at the CM's residence on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The CM said that when they took over the responsibility of the state in the year 2017, the state's economy was pathetic. He said that they studied all aspects and then worked in mission mode to bring policy reforms and simplify the system. Efforts were made to improve the law and order situation.

The CM said that investment proposals worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore Investors Summit have been received. After this, through three groundbreaking ceremonies, we have implemented proposals worth about Rs 4 lakh crore.

CM Yogi further said that in 2017, when the bankers were called to implement the loan waiver scheme for farmers, discouraging results were received. And recently, when there was a meeting with bankers and CEOs, and MDs of financial institutions in Mumbai, people spontaneously expressed their eagerness to be helpful in the development of the state.

The CM also expressed concern over the inequality in development in Uttar Pradesh.

"Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand had seen very little development as compared to Central Uttar Pradesh and NCR until a few years ago. He said that these areas faced a crisis of migration of its youth," he added.

Policies to provide better connectivity, strong law and order and ease of doing business focusing on Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand have been implemented, said the CM. As a result, industrial units are being established in these backward areas.

"We are getting investment proposals worth lakhs of crores of rupees," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit is being organized in Lucknow on February 10-12 to attract capital investment from the country and abroad with the aim of increasing the size of the state's economy to one trillion dollars.

The three-day summit will provide a platform for industrialists, businessmen, managers, high-level administrative officials, corporate leaders as well as intellectuals, academicians and policymakers from industry and commerce to explore business opportunities and ways for inclusive development of the state and establish partnerships.

"This three-day Global Investors Summit will pave way for the realization of the possibilities of industrialization in the state, but will also improve the standard of living of the common citizen of the state, strengthen the economy and create lakhs of new employment opportunities. Our youth will get the biggest benefit from this summit. Our youth will no longer be forced to migrate to other states for jobs and employment," CM Yogi said.

In the roadshows organized in 21 cities of 16 countries, investment proposals of more than Rs 7.12 lakh crores were received, informed the CM. Industry from all over the world has expressed enthusiasm to invest in Uttar Pradesh. This summit is going to be historic.

This time all the districts are joining in organizing the Investors Summit.

Before the main function on February 10-12, investors' conferences are being held in the districts and investment intents worth thousands of crores of rupees are being received directly by the districts. This is unprecedented for Uttar Pradesh.

"Good plans fail due to lack of awareness. Therefore, continuous dialogue and interaction between government, industry and academia are vital. For this purpose, the state government is taking the cooperation of all you experienced officers and educationists," the CM said emphasising the importance of communication.

Before the GIS begins, communication with all the youths in universities and other educational institutions is important.

"While communicating, inform them about the plans for attracting huge capital investment in UP through various policies issued by the Government. Introduce them to the schemes run by the Government of India and the State Government for the welfare of the youth. Address their curiosities so that more and more youth can be benefited from the schemes. Please guide how this summit will be useful for their bright future," informed the CM to the 48-member team.

Students should be made aware of the ambitious plans of the government by visiting universities and colleges. Retired officers and senior educationists will introduce the youth to the employment policies of the state government.

The Uttar Pradesh State government in its mission to connect youth with employment has constituted a special team of 12 retired IAS, six each IPS & IFS officers and 24 educationists. Retired officers and educationists will go to universities to introduce the youth to the vision and mission of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

