New Delhi, January 31: Three days after journalist Sreenivasan Jain left NDTV, his colleague Nidhi Razdan on Tuesday resigned as the executive editor of the channel. Jain had announced on Saturday that he has resigned from NDTV. He was with the television channel since 1995.

Razdan announced her resignation on Twitter. "After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years," said Razdan in a tweet. Nidhi Razdan Resigns From NDTV After Working for Over 22 Years.

Nidhi Razdan Resigns As Executive Editor of NDTV

After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023

Earlier On Saturday, Jain had announced the end of his three decade long association with the NDTV on Twitter. "Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn't easy, but ... it is what it is. More later," he said in a tweet.

