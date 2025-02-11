Patna (Bihar) [India], February 11 (ANI): Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has voiced strong support for the 4.5 lakh students demanding a re-exam in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) case.

He also stressed that the students' concerns are valid and urged the government to initiate a CBI or ED probe into the alleged paper leak.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Hearing on this is going on in High Court. The students' demand for re-exam is legitimate. I would like to tell the govt to get CBI or ED inquiry into this (alleged paper leak). The 4.5 lakh students should get justice. If this protest goes on for long, then it won't be good for the govt as well...I am sure there will be a re-exam soon."

He further added, "I think the government will take a positive decision soon... We have full faith in the court that the decision will be in our favour..."

Similarly, speaking to ANI, Advocate Abhijit Anand said, "With regard to the BPSC paper leak matter, the Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust has filed a PIL before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, on January 7, 2025, directed us to approach the Patna High Court. In compliance with that order, the NGO I am representing filed the PIL before the Patna High Court, and on January 21, 2025, the court passed certain directions..."

"I again approached the Supreme Court in the BPSC matter, and our prayer before the SC was that the CCTV footage from 29 centres and the Bapu Examination Center, which comprises 22 centres, should be preserved. The Supreme Court has directed that if the CCTV footage is destroyed, legal action will be taken against the BPSC and Bihar government officials," advocate Anand told ANI.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. The matter reached the Supreme Court of India as well; however, the court refused to interfere and dismissed the plea that raised allegations regarding the BPSC preliminary examination. (ANI)

