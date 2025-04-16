Amaravati, April 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Wednesday strongly condemned ED for filing chargesheet against congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case involving National Herald newspaper.

She called the allegations "baseless and vindictive".

In a statement issued here, she slammed BJP, calling it a "corrupt party" afraid of the growing national strength of the Congress.

Sharmila alleged that BJP was misusing central agencies like CBI and ED to target opposition leaders, suppress dissenting voices and she called it as an "attack on democracy".

“The BJP can't digest Congress' rise, so it uses investigation agencies like its personal weapons,” Sharmila alleged.

She also accused BJP of filing cases against critics.

The APCC chief said that the BJP's actions reflect a blatant attempt to crush democracy, asserting that these are not just cases against the Congress party but against the soul of democratic India.

The Congress party will not remain silent in the face of political revenge and soon people will file a chargesheet against BJP for allegedly handing over the nation to corporate hands, she said.

Referring to industrialist Gautam Adani, she said BJP's alleged alliance with business interests has exposed how India is allegedly being looted.

